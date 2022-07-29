ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PREVIEW: Alabama to welcome some key visitors on campus for Saturday cookout

By Joseph Hastings about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3wnq_0gxjMyw500
5-star EDGE Keon Keeley. (Photo: Chad Simmons/On3)

Multiple prospects committed elsewhere, as well as several targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes, will visit for Alabama's cookout on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Jatavius Shivers commits to South Carolina Football

A productive summer on the recruiting trail for South Carolina football continued on Sunday as Georgia offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers went public with his pledge to the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder pledged to Shane Beamer’s program over offers from Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others....
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

LISTEN: Commit-a-palooza! 'Juice Fest' was a hit (to say the least) for Ole Miss football

Ole Miss football went into the weekend with a 2023 class lagging near the 60s in industry-wide recruiting rankings. The Rebels now find themselves in the Top 25. Safe to say ‘Juice Fest,’ the final significant recruiting event before Ole Miss opens fall camp practices this week, was a rousing success. The Rebels landed five commitments, including a pair of four-stars.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy