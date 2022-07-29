PREVIEW: Alabama to welcome some key visitors on campus for Saturday cookout
Multiple prospects committed elsewhere, as well as several targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes, will visit for Alabama's cookout on Saturday.
Multiple prospects committed elsewhere, as well as several targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes, will visit for Alabama's cookout on Saturday.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0