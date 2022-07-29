PREVIEW: Alabama to welcome some key visitors on campus for Saturday cookout

Ole Miss football went into the weekend with a 2023 class lagging near the 60s in industry-wide recruiting rankings. The Rebels now find themselves in the Top 25. Safe to say ‘Juice Fest,’ the final significant recruiting event before Ole Miss opens fall camp practices this week, was a rousing success. The Rebels landed five commitments, including a pair of four-stars.

