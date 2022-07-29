Large Dayslong Fire Extinguished In Woodward County

A large fire that began burning Monday in Woodward County has been extinguished.

According to Woodward County Emergency Management Director Lt. Matt Lehenbauer, firefighters now have "full containment of the fire."

The fire command is standing down and will begin long-term recovery sources for ranchers beginning Monday, Lehenbauer said.

Oklahoma state forester Mark Goeller told News 9 Thursday morning that the fire was approximately 20 percent contained.

Lehenbauer cited Friday morning's rain as a catalyst for getting the fire extinguished at a quicker rate.