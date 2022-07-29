JD PicKell: USC locker room is ready to compete now

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Excitement is abundant in southern California regarding the USC football program. After landing Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, who brought his star quarterback with him, the Trojans are finally ready to leap back into the national picture and compete for titles.

On3’s JD PicKell is drinking all of the kool aid. He thinks the juice is back for the program and there won’t be a developmental period. Over on the On3 YouTube channel, he declared that USC is going to win big under Riley — and they’re going to do so right now, starting this season.

You can watch his breakdown right here or read his full comments below.

JD PicKell: USC is “here”

“Internally, the pulse is…we’re here. Like, we are here. What’s up? And not only figuratively are they here. In terms of feeling like maybe they’ve arrived and maybe they’re ready to compete for the Pac-12. We’re here as in we just got here. A lot of us are transfers we’re new to this program. We’re not carrying with us the baggage of previous seasons of what’s going on at USC. Why can’t they compete in the Pac-12? Why can’t they do this, why can’t they do that?”

“I mean, all the things that have weighed that the Trojan program down — that’s not touching a lot of these guys on this program because they’re new. Now, getting back to the point I was just making a second ago. Figuratively, they feel like they’re here as well. Like they’re here to win games and chew bubble gum and they’re all out of bubble gum — if you catch my drift. They’re ready to make something happen in this Pac-12. And so for all of the talent they have on this program, they don’t see a reason why they need to wait.”

On Caleb Williams’ NFL Draft hopes

“Caleb Williams, like I said, is here to make something happen now. A lot of his recruitment a lot of what went into him transferring was to set up himself to be the first quarterback taken when it’s time for him to enter the NFL Draft. And so in order to do that you got to ball, you got to put up big numbers.”

“So I think that’s what we can see from this offense is they’re chomping at the bit. But they’re ready to go. They’re going to be able to put up points. In LA, it’s just a matter of: What does the rest of this program do? Does the defense hold up their end of the bargain? But like I said, in terms of the pulse — internally…we’re here, we’re ready to go. We don’t see a reason why we need to ask for permission. Let’s kick the door down. That’s the feeling in that locker room and I don’t blame them for all the talent they have in house.”