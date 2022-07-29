Drew Barrymore Has a Theory About Why Ex Justin Long “Gets All the Ladies”

www.eonline.com
Drew Barrymore Spills Advice Best Friend Cameron Diaz Gave Her In The 1990s
Barrymore said she promised Diaz to "become someone who she had been pushing me to be my whole life."
TBT: Kate Bosworth Called Orlando Bloom Her "First Big Heartbreak"
Who: Screen Actors Guild Awards-winning actor Orlando Bloom, 45, and actress and producer Kate Bosworth, 39. How They Met: Before they were stars, Bloom and Bosworth met while filming a Gap commercial together in 2002. "I knew Orlando before he was famous at all. So we started dating way, way...
Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton's New Francesca, Shares Thoughts on Season 3
Watch: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline. Dear reader, Hannah Dodd is ready to join the Bridgerton ton. Back in May, it was announced that the actress would be taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the popular Netflix period drama. The character was previously played in the first two seasons by Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in the upcoming show Lockwood & Co.
Watch Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Night Turn Deadly in 'House of Darkness' Trailer
Justin Long's date with Kate Bosworth doesn't quite go as planned in their new flick. The real-life couple stars in Neil LaBute's upcoming thriller, House of Darkness, and the first trailer teases how what was meant to be a casual hookup turns into something sinister. Per the flick's synopsis, a...
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
Why Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Kids?
Here's why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids are adopted.
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos
Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
