Drew Barrymore Has a Theory About Why Ex Justin Long “Gets All the Ladies”

By Tamantha Gunn
 4 days ago
TBT: Kate Bosworth Called Orlando Bloom Her "First Big Heartbreak"

Who: Screen Actors Guild Awards-winning actor Orlando Bloom, 45, and actress and producer Kate Bosworth, 39. How They Met: Before they were stars, Bloom and Bosworth met while filming a Gap commercial together in 2002. "I knew Orlando before he was famous at all. So we started dating way, way...
CELEBRITIES
Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton's New Francesca, Shares Thoughts on Season 3

Watch: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline. Dear reader, Hannah Dodd is ready to join the Bridgerton ton. Back in May, it was announced that the actress would be taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the popular Netflix period drama. The character was previously played in the first two seasons by Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in the upcoming show Lockwood & Co.
TV SERIES
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos

Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
CELEBRITIES
