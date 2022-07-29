Troy’s Class of 2023 gets another commitment

www.troymessenger.com
Related
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Class of 2023 receives four more commitments
Troy University football program held its annual Summer Prospect Camp this past weekend for incoming high school juniors and seniors and following the camp the, Trojans received commitments from 2023 recruits from four different players. Stanhope Elmore long snapper Colton Walls, Fairfield defensive end Adrian Griffin, Alma Bryant offensive lineman...
Troy Messenger
Zion Grady earns another SEC offer
Charles Henderson sophomore football player Zion Grady earned yet another scholarship offer from an SEC school this past weekend, this time from the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end already held an offer from Auburn and this weekend Tennessee extended the offer to him. Grady also holds offers from Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Troy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib hires new boys basketball coach
On Monday, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that assistant basketball coach Charlie Scofield has been elevated to varsity head boys basketball coach effective immediately. Scofield has been a part of the PLAS coaching staff since 2019, serving as head junior varsity basketball coach, assistant varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity football coach. He was also the school’s Assistant Athletic Director in 2021 and 2022.
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Janie Wiggins to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame
This weekend, the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 at a press conference and among the names of inductees is former Troy volleyball star Janie Wiggins. Along with being a star volleyball player, at both the high school and college level, Wiggins is also a longtime successful high school and college volleyball coach, as well. Despite all of her success, Wiggins remains humble even now.
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel football looking for a ‘Black Flag Mentality’
The first week of fall practices under new Zion Chapel football coach Cody Keene are in the books and the Rebels closed things out on week one with a physical practice on Friday. Zion Chapel strapped on full pads for the first time on Friday and Keene was pleased with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rising Crimson Tide freshman showing out in open scrimmage
It seems rising Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is a 5-star prospect for a reason. Miller, who chose the Tide over Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn in November of 2021, showed out in Saturday’s open scrimmage for the Crimson Tide. Miller was rated as the No. 15 player in the Class...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama pledge says he'll flip 5-star Notre Dame commitment: 'Mark my words'
Alabama recently added 5-star running back Richard Young to its 2023 class. Now, Young wants to get another 5-star on board to play for the Crimson Tide. On social media, Young told his followers that he will get Keeley to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Alabama. Young’s declaration...
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
wbrc.com
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
Comments / 0