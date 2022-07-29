ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy’s Class of 2023 gets another commitment

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.troymessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
Troy Messenger

Troy’s Class of 2023 receives four more commitments

Troy University football program held its annual Summer Prospect Camp this past weekend for incoming high school juniors and seniors and following the camp the, Trojans received commitments from 2023 recruits from four different players. Stanhope Elmore long snapper Colton Walls, Fairfield defensive end Adrian Griffin, Alma Bryant offensive lineman...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Zion Grady earns another SEC offer

Charles Henderson sophomore football player Zion Grady earned yet another scholarship offer from an SEC school this past weekend, this time from the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound defensive end already held an offer from Auburn and this weekend Tennessee extended the offer to him. Grady also holds offers from Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Troy.
TROY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, AL
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Troy, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Troy, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
Troy, AL
Football
Troy Messenger

Pike Lib hires new boys basketball coach

On Monday, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that assistant basketball coach Charlie Scofield has been elevated to varsity head boys basketball coach effective immediately. Scofield has been a part of the PLAS coaching staff since 2019, serving as head junior varsity basketball coach, assistant varsity basketball coach and assistant varsity football coach. He was also the school’s Assistant Athletic Director in 2021 and 2022.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Former Trojan Janie Wiggins to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame

This weekend, the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2022 at a press conference and among the names of inductees is former Troy volleyball star Janie Wiggins. Along with being a star volleyball player, at both the high school and college level, Wiggins is also a longtime successful high school and college volleyball coach, as well. Despite all of her success, Wiggins remains humble even now.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Zion Chapel football looking for a ‘Black Flag Mentality’

The first week of fall practices under new Zion Chapel football coach Cody Keene are in the books and the Rebels closed things out on week one with a physical practice on Friday. Zion Chapel strapped on full pads for the first time on Friday and Keene was pleased with...
JACK, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rising Crimson Tide freshman showing out in open scrimmage

It seems rising Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is a 5-star prospect for a reason. Miller, who chose the Tide over Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn in November of 2021, showed out in Saturday’s open scrimmage for the Crimson Tide. Miller was rated as the No. 15 player in the Class...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Tulane#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Ty Quarius Perry#Georgia State#Jackson Olin High School
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
280living.com

Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Tulane University
wbrc.com

Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WLWT 5

High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family

PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
PELHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy