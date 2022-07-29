‘We are very disappointed’: Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff breaks silence on USC, UCLA departing for Big Ten

clutchpoints.com
Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp
The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 5-Star Edge Rusher Colton Vasek
One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny draws surprise recruitment effort from unexpected school
Bronny James has become one of the most highly touted names in his class, and it goes without saying that this has a lot to do with how he’s the first-born son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bronny is no scrub, but he isn’t exactly a five-star recruit either. Nevertheless, there are already […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny draws surprise recruitment effort from unexpected school appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Stars Descended Upon Norman This Weekend
Brent Venables' "Party at the Palace" turned out to be an instant success for the Sooners.
‘Not the elite of the elite’: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny gets brutally honest assessment from 15-year vet
Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, isn’t even in college yet, and already, we can’t stop talking about this 17-year-old kid. At this point, he isn’t exactly superstar material, but at the same time, he does have some potential to make it in the NBA. 15-year NBA veteran Thaddeus […] The post ‘Not the elite of the elite’: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny gets brutally honest assessment from 15-year vet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Five Utes who will significantly impact Utah's offensive production
Looking ahead to the 2022 season, several Utes will greatly impact Utah's success and production on offense.
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
Report: USC President ‘Shut Down’ Potential 2021 Pac-12 Expansion
Ten months ago, Carol Folt was surprised the league was discussing the possibility of expansion. Now, the Trojans will be leaving for the Big Ten.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Sam Bowie Changed the Course of NBA History With a Single, Predraft Lie
If Sam Bowie told the truth, the Portland Trail Blazers would have found themselves in a much different position during the 1980s. The post Sam Bowie Changed the Course of NBA History With a Single, Predraft Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Latest Intel On Notre Dame Commits Keon Keeley And Peyton Bowen
Irish Breakdown has the latest intel from our sources about Keon Keeley, Peyton Bowen and more
‘I am finally numb to it’: Myles Turner drops truth bomb on Pacers trade rumors amid Lakers links
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be interested in him and Buddy Hield. Despite all the talks, however, the big man couldn’t care less. It’s not the first time Turner has found himself in...
