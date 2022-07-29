ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘We are very disappointed’: Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff breaks silence on USC, UCLA departing for Big Ten

By Sean Barnard
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps. Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player. Losing […] The post San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Ucla Football#Pac 12 Conference#Usc#American Football#College Football#Pac 12
ClutchPoints

Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend

The South Carolina Gamecocks have undeniably had an impressive two months on the recruiting trail. And their hard work is being reflected in the recruiting rankings. The Gamecocks jumped six spots to no. 26 in the nation for their 2023 recruiting class on Friday. This is in spite of the team seeing three-star safety Cameron […] The post Gamecocks shoot up 2023 recruiting rankings with big weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny draws surprise recruitment effort from unexpected school

Bronny James has become one of the most highly touted names in his class, and it goes without saying that this has a lot to do with how he’s the first-born son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bronny is no scrub, but he isn’t exactly a five-star recruit either. Nevertheless, there are already […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny draws surprise recruitment effort from unexpected school appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Not the elite of the elite’: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny gets brutally honest assessment from 15-year vet

Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, isn’t even in college yet, and already, we can’t stop talking about this 17-year-old kid. At this point, he isn’t exactly superstar material, but at the same time, he does have some potential to make it in the NBA. 15-year NBA veteran Thaddeus […] The post ‘Not the elite of the elite’: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny gets brutally honest assessment from 15-year vet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy