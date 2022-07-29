Lightfoot believes the 2 CPS teachers who organized student protests over General Iron could set troubling precedent

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lightfoot said she respects the Chicago School Board’s decision not to fire two teachers whom CPS officials wanted dismissed. But, she suggested she still has concerns about their actions.

George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark encouraged students to protest the General Iron car-shredding operation’s plan to move to their Southeast Side community. While saying she wasn’t trying to fire them, Mayor Lightfoot expressed concerns about teachers urging students to do some things outside the classroom.

The mayor said, especially after past allegations of students abused within the schools, CPS and the Board need to make sure rules about parental consent and access to students by unauthorized people are enforced.

“That, I feel very, very strongly about. The Board of Education heard the allegations, heard the evidence, took action, and we have to respect that decision,” Lightfoot said.

Both Biachni and Stark received warnings from the Board.

