Discrimination, access to healthcare, other challenges for Muslim community outlined in new report

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Advocates for the Muslim community in Illinois hope a new report will help address several issues and challenges.

Dr. Dilara Sayeed, President of the Illinois Civic Muslim Coalition, said her group's report found 53 percent of Illinois Muslims claim they have experienced discrimination and hate.

"We talk about the diversity of Illinois and a state where we know that we have done so much to move forward in this space. We're finding that there are communities that are left behind are marginalized, and are still often invisible and this gives policymakers some clear direction."

The report also suggests many Muslims in Illinois lack adequate access to medical and mental health care.

"The report shows that our communities are struggling and that finances and access to healthcare is a big part of that struggle," Sayeed said.

She also said the report has already inspired a dialogue with some local and state political leaders to address such issues in Illinois.

