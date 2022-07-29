Liberal media blasted for economic coverage as Biden admin redefines recession: 'Gaslighting Americans'

www.foxnews.com
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Who will win the White House in 2024? It's clear Americans don't want Trump or Biden.
Voters want nothing to do with a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House in 2024. What's unclear is if that matters.
Adam Schiff: Clarence Thomas crossed a line
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas crossed a line in a case involving the Capitol riot, according to a member of the Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a high-profile member of the panel, ratcheted up his rhetoric admonishing Thomas after the vice chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), said on Sunday the panel could subpoena Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of the conservative justice. Schiff referred to the Supreme Court ruling in January to reject a request by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records to the Jan. 6 committee; Thomas was the lone justice to dissent.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Sen. Sinema reportedly found out about reconciliation deal ‘when the press release came out’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says on "Meet the Press" that he believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will be “favorable” to the newly struck reconciliation deal. Kristen Welker reports Sen. Sinema says she “is not upset she wasn’t included in [reconciliation] talks.”July 31, 2022.
MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden
Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
Obama adviser tells New York Times that Democrats are likely doomed by inflation: 'Nothing can change'
A former Obama economic adviser suggested to The New York Times on Thursday that Americans' negative views on inflation are so deeply engrained that there is nothing Democrats can do to change them. Speaking with the newspaper, Jason Furman, who currently works as an economist at Harvard University, said that...
China threat, Ron Paul's wife on dangerous liberal media and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster… Continue reading…. C'MON, MAN, IT'S REAL – Commerce Department confirms recession -- Team Biden can run, but they can't hide …. REP. MICHAEL McCAUL – The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great...
Poll shows half of Republican voters prefer alternative presidential candidate to Trump in 2024
A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows half of the Republican voters prefer an alternative to Donald Trump as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Trump is already on the campaign trail despite having yet to officially announce his run. July 13, 2022.
Conservatives slam Associated Press for tweet saying 'common definition' of recession doesn't count
Conservatives, politicians and more were quick to slam the Associated Press on Wednesday for a tweet which claimed the "common definition" of a recession was not "the one that counts." "By one common definition — the economy shrinking for consecutive quarters — the U.S. economy is on the cusp of...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The Biden presidency is a 'failure', we see it 'every minute of everyday'
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the Biden administration Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" for being out of touch with the American people. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: The media is also supporting all of this craziness. They went along with the Biden administration when they said that the...
5 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's COVID diagnosis
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Kellyanne Conway responds to NY Times poll: 'This is devastating for Biden'
Jul. 11, 2022 - 01:21 - Former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway responds to a New York Times poll indicating that 64 percent of Democrats prefer a nominee different than Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential race.
Hillary Clinton Is Best Bet for Democrats in 2024, Political Analyst Says
Pollster and consultant Douglas Schoen said Hillary Clinton should run for president again in 2024 and she would be one of the best options for the Democratic party right now. In an opinion piece for The Hill, published on July 3, Schoen dismissed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' chances due to their waning popularity.
