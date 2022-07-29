Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roku, Amazon, First Solar, Intel, Apple & more

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday, as investors worried about inflamed geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. Treasury yields also slid Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading as low as 2.516%, as investors flocked to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. Equities in mainland China and Hong Kong tumbled Tuesday, too, and the yen, considered a safe haven currency, further strengthened. On Monday, the major Wall Street stock indexes finished in the red, breaking three-day losing streaks.

