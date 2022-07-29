Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roku, Amazon, First Solar, Intel, Apple & more

www.cnbc.com
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — oil outlook, Pinterest and Uber soar, Caterpillar stumbles
Is oil over? I thought it had staying power here but a chartist who called the West Texas Intermediate crude top at about $110 per barrel on "Mad Money," Carley Garner, now says next stop is $85 to $80 range. WTI under $94 per barrel Tuesday morning after falling nearly 5% in the prior session.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
Uber reports quarterly loss, but beats on revenue
CNBC's 'Squawk Box' breaks down Uber's second-quarter earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported a quarterly loss but beat Wall Street's revenue estimates. The company also says it is cash flow positive for the first time.
This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply
Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
KBW CEO on what's in store for banks
KBW CEO Tom Michaud on what's in store for the banking sector. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday, as investors worried about inflamed geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan. Treasury yields also slid Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note trading as low as 2.516%, as investors flocked to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. Equities in mainland China and Hong Kong tumbled Tuesday, too, and the yen, considered a safe haven currency, further strengthened. On Monday, the major Wall Street stock indexes finished in the red, breaking three-day losing streaks.
Molson Coors stock falls as company cites split in consumer spending on beer
Molson Coors is seeing a split emerge among beer drinkers as inflation hurts their wallets. Some beer drinkers are trading down to cheaper options like Keystone Light, while others are still willing to pay more for Blue Moon and Peroni beer. CEO Gavin Hattersley told CNBC the overall beer industry...
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
Sustainable ESG strategies: What eco-conscious ETF investors may need to know
Venturing into sustainable funds is a growing trend for eco-conscious investors. There are now more than 550 ESG funds, which allocate according to environmental, social and governance issues, according to Morningstar. "We're seeing an evolution of sustainable products right now," said Jon Hale, global head of sustainability at Morningstar, in...
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest jumped 14% Tuesday morning, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on energy markets
Investors are gearing up for a big OPEC meeting on Wednesday. Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs global head of commodities, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down investors' expectations. "What we see in terms of the fundamentals and the demand: There is a slowdown occurring, but it's not a contraction,"Currie tells CNBC.
Watch Wharton's Jeremy Siegel break down outlook for markets, interest rate hikes and more
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to provide a market outlook on the first trading day of August. Siegel also discusses why he's concerned about the latest drop in GDP despite a strong U.S. job market. "What are people doing? You get GDP by people working," Siegel tells CNBC.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba teams up with Tesla rival Xpeng on tech for driverless cars
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and electric vehicle startup Xpeng are opening a computing center to train software for driverless cars, the two companies said Tuesday. Xpeng will use technology from Alibaba's cloud division for its computing needs. For Xpeng, the move marks its ambitions to pull ahead in the fiercely...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Simon Property Group, Avis Budget and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — Shares of the image-sharing company popped more than 19% despite a miss on the top and bottom lines as activist investor Elliott Management revealed it is now the largest investor. The company also beat monthly active user estimates.
They dropped out of Stanford to run a startup. Now, it's close to becoming India's next tech unicorn
"When we started this 12 months ago, every conversation we had was, 'You're totally out of your mind, this is never going to work,'" said teenage CEO Aadit Palicha. Yet, Palicha's company has managed to prove those doubters wrong — it's now nearing unicorn status and is one of India's fastest-growing quick commerce apps. A unicorn is a startup valued at more than $1 billion.
Google CEO tells employees productivity and focus must improve, launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to gather employee feedback on efficiency
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees Wednesday a new effort called "Simplicity Sprint," which will solicit ideas from its more than 174,000 employees on where to focus and improve efficiency. Pichai said Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it needs to be given the head count it is,...
S&P 500 falls to start August following its best month since 2020
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 was lower on Monday as trading opened in August, with some investors questioning whether the recent rally has further to run following the best month since 2020. The equity benchmark slipped 0.7% after the benchmark bounced between...
