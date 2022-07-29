ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Offense Bounces Back, Team Gets Healthier

By David Harrison
Commander Country
 4 days ago

An all-around good day for Washington as the team nears the end of Week 1 at training camp

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders defense won Days 1 and 2 in training camp practices, and the second day was by a wider margin than the first.

On Day 3, however, offense reigned supreme, and the energy was ratcheted up a notch.

In that spirit, we start today's training camp notebook, with the play of the day.

YOU GOT MOSS'D

You may have seen a tweet or 12 about it, but at one point in the first team session, starting quarterback Carson Wentz targeted receiver Dyami Brown deep on the left sideline.

Brown was matched up on the play against cornerback Kendall Fuller, and honestly, it looked like the veteran was going to win the rep against the younger receiver.

But then Brown snatched victory out of the air and left Fuller to shake his head on the sideline while defensive backs coach Chris Harris did his best to support his guy against the trash talk of one Terry McLaurin.

It was a solid play , and very welcome given the struggles the offense experienced just one day prior.

VETERAN'S STEPPING UP

With the offense having such a great start to the day - all three units won regularly against their defensive teammates - it was imperative a veteran leader get the defense back on track in the next team session.

Since there's no hitting, defensive linemen like Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen can only do so much.

Enter cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Bobby McCain.

Each had nice plays closing down on intermediate-level passes intended for McLaurin and first-round receiver Jahan Dotson respectively.

As the ball arrived to each receiver, so did the defenders, and a solid fist perfectly timed from each ensured neither target came away with a catch.

It didn't completely erase the highlights from the first batch of reps, but it certainly displayed how resilient this secondary can be.

EXTRA CREDIT

Rivera praised his players for the extra work conducted on the practice field after the official day's business has come to an end.

It's something you certainly see across the league this time of year, but having attended multiple team's camps at this point in my own time, I can also state that the amount of players doing additional work is more than I've seen previously.

Looking across the practice field as press conferences are being conducted, you'd think the practice was about to get started, rather than having just concluded.

The Devil is in the details as they say, and seeing a team so focused on working out the smallest things on their own time on top of the energy being taken into practice up to this point, you'd never think this was a Commanders team so many see so little in.

#Washington Commanders#Notebook#American Football
