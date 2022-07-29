www.bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Aug. 3, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them each week for the following activities. On Wednesdays at 5 p.m. there will be a prayer meeting in the church parlor, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be Bible study in the fellowship hall. On Sundays at 9 a.m., there will be Sunday school in the education building, following by the worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday nights at 5:30 p.m., there will be a youth program in the youth room. Take note of the new times for Sundays.
YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training
Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
Dog park under construction
Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Varnado teacher selected as FFA ‘Ambassador’
For years, teachers across the country have advocated for their students regardless of their environment — whether it be in-person, virtual or hybrid. Agricultural education teachers are no exception. For the past few years, they have faced numerous challenges. This summer, they came together to share how they can work together to share the story of FFA and agricultural education in their states and communities.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Sports Works Academy Camp successful
Children ages 6-18 competed and took to the court on July 23 at the 15th annual Sports Works Academy Basketball Camp that was held at the YMCA in Bogalusa. “The camp went great overall,” co-Camp Director Michael Galloway said. “I felt great about the energy of the kids. The kids listened and picked up the drills quickly. We didn’t have a long timeframe. We only had about 3-1/2, four hours, so you want to get in as much as you can.”
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
City manager resigns from city of Picayune
Freddy Drennan, the city manager of the city of Picayune, has resigned. Monday morning, Drennan confirmed that he has resigned from the city after serving as City Manager and before that as Police Chief. Drennan took over as police chief in October of 2020. When former City Manager Jim Luke was elected mayor of the city, Drennan was named city manager in July of 2021.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight
SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield. The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the...
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Newell Normand to Mayor Cantrell: “Just do your job”
Newell Normand had a message for New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell after she canceled her trip to Singapore seemingly due to public pressure.
Home in Dillard neighborhood collapses
NEW ORLEANS — A home on Bruxelles Street in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed Sunday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a one-alarm collapse at the location. It is unclear if there are any injuries at the moment, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
Woman dies in Northshore motorcycle crash
Cops say a woman leaving a party crashed a motorcycle into a tree and died Saturday night.”The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington
