Church Notes for Aug. 3, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them each week for the following activities. On Wednesdays at 5 p.m. there will be a prayer meeting in the church parlor, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be Bible study in the fellowship hall. On Sundays at 9 a.m., there will be Sunday school in the education building, following by the worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday nights at 5:30 p.m., there will be a youth program in the youth room. Take note of the new times for Sundays.
BOGALUSA, LA
YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training

Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
BOGALUSA, LA
Dog park under construction

Due to requests from Picayune residents, two dog parks will be constructed, one in 2022 and another in 2023. With other ongoing park renovations taking place in Picayune, Mayor Jim Luke said public demand for a place to take their canine friends for a safe walk was the main reason for adding dog parks.
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Varnado teacher selected as FFA ‘Ambassador’

For years, teachers across the country have advocated for their students regardless of their environment — whether it be in-person, virtual or hybrid. Agricultural education teachers are no exception. For the past few years, they have faced numerous challenges. This summer, they came together to share how they can work together to share the story of FFA and agricultural education in their states and communities.
VARNADO, LA
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
Sports Works Academy Camp successful

Children ages 6-18 competed and took to the court on July 23 at the 15th annual Sports Works Academy Basketball Camp that was held at the YMCA in Bogalusa. “The camp went great overall,” co-Camp Director Michael Galloway said. “I felt great about the energy of the kids. The kids listened and picked up the drills quickly. We didn’t have a long timeframe. We only had about 3-1/2, four hours, so you want to get in as much as you can.”
BOGALUSA, LA
City manager resigns from city of Picayune

Freddy Drennan, the city manager of the city of Picayune, has resigned. Monday morning, Drennan confirmed that he has resigned from the city after serving as City Manager and before that as Police Chief. Drennan took over as police chief in October of 2020. When former City Manager Jim Luke was elected mayor of the city, Drennan was named city manager in July of 2021.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Flames consumed shed outside Livingston Parish home overnight

SPRINGFIELD - A shed outside a Livingston Parish home was destroyed after a fire overnight. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said the blaze happened around 2:54 a.m. Saturday outside a home on Blahut Road in Springfield. The homeowner was reportedly woken up by a neighbor when they noticed the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
HAMMOND, LA
Home in Dillard neighborhood collapses

NEW ORLEANS — A home on Bruxelles Street in the Dillard neighborhood collapsed Sunday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a one-alarm collapse at the location. It is unclear if there are any injuries at the moment, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

