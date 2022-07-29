ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training

Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
BOGALUSA, LA
Church Notes for Aug. 3, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them each week for the following activities. On Wednesdays at 5 p.m. there will be a prayer meeting in the church parlor, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be Bible study in the fellowship hall. On Sundays at 9 a.m., there will be Sunday school in the education building, following by the worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday nights at 5:30 p.m., there will be a youth program in the youth room. Take note of the new times for Sundays.
BOGALUSA, LA
Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

City manager resigns from city of Picayune

Freddy Drennan, the city manager of the city of Picayune, has resigned. Monday morning, Drennan confirmed that he has resigned from the city after serving as City Manager and before that as Police Chief. Drennan took over as police chief in October of 2020. When former City Manager Jim Luke was elected mayor of the city, Drennan was named city manager in July of 2021.
WDAM-TV

2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.

A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

