YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training
Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Aug. 3, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join them each week for the following activities. On Wednesdays at 5 p.m. there will be a prayer meeting in the church parlor, and at 5:30 p.m. there will be Bible study in the fellowship hall. On Sundays at 9 a.m., there will be Sunday school in the education building, following by the worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday nights at 5:30 p.m., there will be a youth program in the youth room. Take note of the new times for Sundays.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
Picayune Item
City manager resigns from city of Picayune
Freddy Drennan, the city manager of the city of Picayune, has resigned. Monday morning, Drennan confirmed that he has resigned from the city after serving as City Manager and before that as Police Chief. Drennan took over as police chief in October of 2020. When former City Manager Jim Luke was elected mayor of the city, Drennan was named city manager in July of 2021.
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NOLA.com
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
fox8live.com
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
theadvocate.com
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
Marrero man suffering mental crisis, jumped off Twin Span Thursday, body recovered
According to St. Tammany deputies, just after 8:30 Thursday night, a call came in reporting a person had jumped off of the bridge in Slidell. The man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
WDSU
New Orleans Municipal Traffic Court closed because of 'risk to safety of public'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is closed until further notice. According to court officials, there is severe roof damage at the building located at 1601 Perdido Street. According to Judge Mark Shea, senior staff called judges and said water was coming down the building near...
NOLA.com
Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.
A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
