Man charged with stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles

8:13 p.m. Saturday — A caller in the 3800 block of Rivers Crossing Drive reported kids were in the area shooting nerf guns and one of them hit the caller’s daughter in the eye. According to the log, Waukesha West students were involved in an “Orbeez War” where they were shooting water pellets at one another. They mistook an innocent bystander riding her bike home as someone involved. They shot Orbeez at her and struck her in the left eye. The injured denied any medical attention and no complaint was wished at this time. The father requested that all parties involved come to his house for an in-person apology, which was arranged. They were very apologetic, according to the log.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO