Man charged with stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles

dailybadgerbulletin.com
Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts
BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers. Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Bystander shot in eye by Orbeez gel gun
8:13 p.m. Saturday — A caller in the 3800 block of Rivers Crossing Drive reported kids were in the area shooting nerf guns and one of them hit the caller’s daughter in the eye. According to the log, Waukesha West students were involved in an “Orbeez War” where they were shooting water pellets at one another. They mistook an innocent bystander riding her bike home as someone involved. They shot Orbeez at her and struck her in the left eye. The injured denied any medical attention and no complaint was wished at this time. The father requested that all parties involved come to his house for an in-person apology, which was arranged. They were very apologetic, according to the log.
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
VIDEO: Driver runs red light, crashes into MPD squad car near Locust and Holton
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Milwaukee police squad car near Locust and Holton on Monday, May 2.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts
RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neuau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
