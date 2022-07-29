How long can workers compete with AI? The fate of two Pittsburgh factories could offer clues

www.witf.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel Maven
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
nextpittsburgh.com
13 hottest Pittsburgh events in August, from Barrel & Flow to Party at the Pier
August sizzles with things to do on terra firma and in the water, from food and drink festivals to outdoor adventures to the much-anticipated return of beloved summer soirées. Here are 13 events you’ll want to add to your calendar now. Visit each organization’s website and social media for changing Covid protocols.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riverlifepgh.org
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End
Pittsburgh one of eight cities to receive national grant for community-led sustainability project in the West End. Riverlife, the City of Pittsburgh, H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow, and the West End Community Group received funding through The Funders Network to engage young leaders and community members to lead a holistic, coordinated planning process around projected development at the West End Bridge.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surrounded by university and city development, Oakland residents face and embrace change, vie for a seat at the table
Should the Oakland of tomorrow be a place where children play in sunny yards or where towers cater to students and “eds and meds” workers? Seven perspectives illustrate the stresses facing the booming center of Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt growth. The post Surrounded by university and city development, Oakland residents face and embrace change, vie for a seat at the table appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower may become a residential building in the future
PITTSBURGH — The Gulf Tower is a major part of the Pittsburgh skyline, a place where many people work every day, but now there are talks to add residences and a hotel to the downtown skyscraper. Watch the report in the video player above. The building's owner, Rugby Realty,...
Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternfly reports on rise in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotted lanternfly reports are on the rise in Allegheny County.The invasive species can devastate plants and trees, and vineyards in Pennsylvania have already seen extensive damage.As of July 11, there were almost 3,000 reports in the county, compared to 102 reports on the same date last year. These numbers may not be a sign of an increase in the population, but rather greater public awareness.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
WYTV.com
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0