LSUE computer information technology professor featured

www.eunicetoday.com
Related
Eunice News
UL Lafayette Summer 2022 Commencement set for Friday at Cajundome
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will confer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees on Friday during Summer 2022 Commencement. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Cajundome. Tickets aren’t required. Graduates and guests should enter the Cajundome parking lot through Gate 8 via West Congress Street or through Gate 11 via Reinhardt Drive. Accommodations will be available for…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 1 00:13 Caller in the 1000 block of West Maple advised of a vehicle that was broken into. 00:40 Disturbance in the area of Allison Loop. 01:27 Disturbance in the 100 block of Ulysee. 04:19 Caller in the 1000 block of West Maple advised that his girlfriend stole his…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. July 30 Devin Scott Francois, 32, 3800 block of Johnson Highway, Eunice. Theft, value less than $1,000, shoplifting. Lucas Jordan Stowe, 34, 11000 block of Homeport Dr., Maurepas, LA. False report of a crime.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. July 30-August 1 Carlo Anthony Oliver, 32, 100 block of Coteau Spur Drive, Opelousas. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dwight Anthony Damond, 45, 400 block of Mill Street, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS. Arrested by Eunice Police. Dwight Anthony Damond, 45,…
Comments / 0