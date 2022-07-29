ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

theadvocate.com

Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5

The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Kentwood Shooting Leaves One Dead

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White (39 years old) of Kentwood, La who was shot and killed during a disturbance between he an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White laying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
KENTWOOD, LA
Complex

JayDaYoungan’s Father Says Rapper Was Fatally Ambushed by 5 Gunmen

Just a few days after JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana, the late rapper’s father has shared further details about the fatal shooting. In a conversation with TMZ, Kenyatta Scott, who remains hospitalized after he was shot alongside JayDaYoungan on Wednesday, said he and his son were “ambushed by five gunmen.”
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training

Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14

Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
BOGALUSA, LA

