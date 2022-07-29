www.bogalusadailynews.com
35-Year-Old Kevin Christensen Killed In A Head-On Crash in Washington Parish (Bogalusa, LA)
A motor vehicle crash that killed one and injured five is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. The collision happened on Saturday night on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village road in Washington Parish.
theadvocate.com
Downtown Ponchatoula to host second outdoor concert Aug. 5
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area. This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band...
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 1, 2022:. Craig Hartzog, battery-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia-third or more offense-felony, contempt of court. Michael Packard, in from court, contempt of court. Jennifer McDaniel, forgery, theft-$25,000 or more.
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
NOLA.com
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job' of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
Picayune Item
Four members of Sheriff’s Department recognized for military support
Four members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were presented with awards for their support of a fellow law enforcement officer’s military duties. Liliana Torija nominated her four supervisors for the Patriotic Employer Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve back in May. She...
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
clarionherald.org
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
L'Observateur
Kentwood Shooting Leaves One Dead
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White (39 years old) of Kentwood, La who was shot and killed during a disturbance between he an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White laying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
WDSU
Bogalusa police asking for information linked to June shooting that killed 14-year-old
BOGALUSA, La. — A 14-year-old who was shot back in June was taken off life support and died in Bogalusa Sunday night, according to police. The Bogalusa Police Department said that officers responded to Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road after a report that shots were fired in the area on June 26.
NOLA.com
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
Complex
JayDaYoungan’s Father Says Rapper Was Fatally Ambushed by 5 Gunmen
Just a few days after JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana, the late rapper’s father has shared further details about the fatal shooting. In a conversation with TMZ, Kenyatta Scott, who remains hospitalized after he was shot alongside JayDaYoungan on Wednesday, said he and his son were “ambushed by five gunmen.”
bogalusadailynews.com
YouthBuild partners with Bogalusa Rebirth for job skills training
Bogalusa Rebirth is developing housing for working families in Bogalusa and is proud to partner with the YouthBuild program since 2019 to give students in the Northshore Technical Community College initiative the opportunity to learn about construction of housing, community involvement, and leadership. Four students from the program — Jonathan...
HipHopDX.com
JayDaYoungan’s Grandfather Discusses ‘Sad’ Reality Of Rapper’s Murder
JayDaYoungan’s grandfather, L.C. Jefferson, has spoken out days after the rapper’s murder, offering new details into the shooting which claimed his life and wounded his father. “There will be no stone left unturned until we find out who took him,” Jefferson told WDSU about the killing. “This is...
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD seeks info related to shooting death of teen, 14
Bogalusa Police Department detectives are now working another homicide, after a June shooting victim died Sunday night, according to BPD officials. On Sunday night, June 26, the BPD responded to the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road in reference to a call of shots fired in the area.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
Woman dies in Northshore motorcycle crash
Cops say a woman leaving a party crashed a motorcycle into a tree and died Saturday night.”The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington
