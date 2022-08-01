Find your polling place
Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State's Office offers a VoterView website. If you click this link , it will let you confirm that you are registered, find out if you are registered for a particular political party, see a sample ballot, and find your polling place.
