Kansas State

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office offers a VoterView website. If you click this link , it will let you confirm that you are registered, find out if you are registered for a particular political party, see a sample ballot, and find your polling place.

ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

