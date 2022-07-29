ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mega Millions jackpot increases by $110M in less than 24 hours, totaling $1.28 billion

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0Xvp_0gxjKMuF00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has announced that the Mega Millions jackpot has increased yet again.

The current total is reportedly $1.28 billion for the top prize, growing around $110 million in less than 24 hours.

The jackpot has been steadily rising for months, as the last person to cash in on the top prize did so in April.

Four Virginia tickets win big as jackpot remains untouched in nationwide Mega Millions lottery drawing

The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29. According to the Virginia Lottery, Virginia has had nine Mega Millions jackpot wins since the game began in 2002.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the ultimate jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right. Players can also add the Megaplier feature to their tickets for an additional dollar to multiply any potential winnings. Tickets can be bought in-store and at valottery.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces end-date for 18 scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games, as well as the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games. Officials said Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games: Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5) […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#The Virginia Lottery#Megaplier#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy