Stafford County, VA

27-year-old killed after motorcycle crashes into turning vehicle in Stafford County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Stafford.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, deputies were called to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Patton Drive for a reported motor vehicle collision.

61-year-old man killed in car crash near naval base in Virginia Beach

An initial investigation at the scene indicated that a BMW S1000RR motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when it ran into the passenger side of a Toyota RAV4 which was turning onto Patton Drive from the westbound Garrisonville Road, according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle — 27-year-old Darius Whited of Stafford –incurred life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was transferred to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after.

The incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. K.P. Lytle at 540-658-4450 .

WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
MILTON, DE
NBC12

Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
BMW
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Accidents
Toyota
WGMD Radio

Milton Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A crash just after 7 Saturday morning at Route 16 and Mulberry Street in Milton has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a Corolla and a Chevy pickup truck were traveling towards each other on Route 16 when the pickup began to turn left onto southbound Mulberry Street and into the path of the Corolla.
MILTON, DE
WUSA9

Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
VIENNA, VA
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
STANLEY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

