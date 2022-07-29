ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden approves Kentucky flood disaster declaration

By Jana Garrett
NATIONAL (WEHT) – President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and has ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts until further notice in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides starting on July 26.

A news release says federal funding is available to Kentucky and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Brett H. Howard as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

The news release says damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed. A White House Press Secretary spoke of the floods in the video player above.

