What's Up in the Albemarle: EC Police will host National Night Out Tuesday

TODAY

Waterfront Market

The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.

Habitat hours

Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

MONDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TUESDAY

Library program

The Camden Public Library will host baby storytime for kids age 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m.

National Night Out

The Elizabeth City Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will also participate. Contact: Officer E. Goodwin at 252-621-7086 or the ECPD at 252-335-4321.

PAL exhibit

The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.

National Night Out

The town of Hertford will host its second National Night Out at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Disabled veterans

The KJ Eyers Chapter 64 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at the Chief Petty Officers Club building at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Contact: 267-1067.

Food pantry

Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rose & Womble

The Rose & Womble Real Estate Company will hold a ribbon cutting at its building at 523 S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Library program

The Camden Public Library will host toddler storytime for kids ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.

History for Lunch

Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch program on Stephen Foster at noon. Robert Waters will be the presenter, helping the audience understand how events in Foster’s life shaped his music. Visitors can expect to hear a variety of instruments, including a restored 1904 Etsy portable reed organ, a baritone banjo, an auto harp, a 1940s-era melodeon, and a flageolet.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a cabbage roll casserole meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

THURSDAY

Library program

The Camden Public Library will host a big kid storytime for kids ages 4-6, at 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY

Biz ribbon cuttings

Electric Garden and Magical Wanderings will host ribbon cuttings and business after hours at 608 E. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First Friday ArtWalk

First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

UPCOMING

Adult arts classes

The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Monday, Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alzheimer’s support

The Azheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, Hertford, Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-404-7090 or 252 333-7774.

At the Movies

Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “The Secret Life of Pets,” during its At the Movies series Thursday, Aug. 11, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration requested for groups of 10 or more.

History for Lunch

Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Aug. 17, at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

CPR, AED training

The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.