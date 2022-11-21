ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure’s Feud: Everything We Know

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Different perspectives. JoJo Siwa raised eyebrows when she called Candace Cameron Bure "rude" in a TikTok video — and that was only the beginning of their drama.

In July 2022, the Dance Moms alum shocked her followers when she took part in a social media challenge that asked about her interactions with fellow celebrities. Siwa's response about an unpleasant experience with Bure quickly became a topic of conversation.

The Full House alum, for her part, first responded to the news with a subtle quote from the Bible. "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock," she wrote via her Instagram Story, referring to a passage from Isaiah 26:4.

Candace's daughter, Natasha Bure , also seemingly addressed the drama by showing support for her mother. "I wanna be them when I grow up ❤️ God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long," she captioned several Instagram snaps of her mom and her dad, Valeri Bure .

In response, Candace replied, "I love you baby ❤️❤️❤️. My girl. Forever and ever."

Amid the social media activity, the former View cohost revealed that she got in contact with Siwa after her comments made headlines.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” the actress detailed in an Instagram video, adding that the dancer didn't understand her side of the story at the time. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

Candace noted that she said “Not right now" when Siwa asked for a photo . “‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,’” the Fuller House alum recalled telling the performer during their phone call.

The California native also clarified that her issues with Siwa had been worked ou t. "We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," she shared in the clip. "That's the tea."

The YouTuber, for her part, weighed in on the “rough" past encounter in her own version of the story. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star said of Candace to Page Six . “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

She continued: "It was at the afterparty that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that. But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids."

According to the Nebraska native, s he felt "really, really upset" at the time and the moment "stuck with" her . "When you're little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we've all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me," the Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant said.

Scroll on for a breakdown of Siwa and Candace's public feud:

