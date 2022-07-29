ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Dakota Democrats announce campaigns for office

By Beth Warden
 4 days ago
dakotanewsnow.com

Matters of the State - July 31, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, we talk with Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss about the current economic climate and what a recession could look like. We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to check in...
POLITICS
wnax.com

SD Governor Kristi Noem Not Ruling out 2024 Run for President

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out…. Noem says she thinks former President Trump will...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Democrats#Election Local#Absentee Voting#Health And Human Services#Mental Health#Politics#Election State#Public Utilities#South Dakotans#Sioux Falls
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem talks about her intentions for the presidency

PIERRE, S.D.(CBSNews Radio)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out. Noem says she thinks former President...
ELECTIONS
farmforum.net

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys

Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

August edition of 605 Magazine now available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The August issue of 605 Magazine is now out. Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about some of the stories that are in it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol promotes within for new assistant superintendent

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Large wildfires burning in neighboring states

Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
NEBRASKA STATE
ktwb.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise

While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
DAY COUNTY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
POLITICS

