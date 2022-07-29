How do you feel about Galesburg? City launches satisfaction survey to help inform future projects

www.wqad.com
Nimja Turtle
3d ago
it would be nice if galesburg could do more to support the children of this country. alot of people are leaving because they would like to have more for their children to do and , that pretty much goes for the older residents of galesburg. Can't speak for everyone but not everyone plays the slots machines or plays bingo. it would be really nice to something more than just restaurants. we are getting a new library and that's cool. it would be a nice to have a rehab for our family's who need it. officers coming forward to introduce themselves to the children . the mayor had good ideas about summer gardens and being kinder to one another. just saying.
Reply
7
Related
977wmoi.com
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Work on the color-changing LED lights that line the new I-74 Bridge is nearing completion. Over the next few weeks, the bridge will be lit up in different scenes from sunset to sunrise to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to collect feedback from barge captains. The project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Here's how you can help Genesis 'Pack the Bus' with school supplies this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is working to help kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year. The hospital system's "Pack the Bus" event lasts from Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4. Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
WQAD
Rock Island-Milan School District and The First Day Project announced as Three Degree recipient for August 2022
Rock Island - Milan School District and The First Day Project have been selected as the August recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, RIMSD and The First Day Project will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
Bix Block Parties help boost business in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thousands are expected to flock to the Quad Cities this weekend, July 29-30, as the 48th annual Bix 7 race takes over the streets of downtown Davenport. The fun and festivities don't stop at the race. Businesses throughout the downtown area will bring music, food and games to the streets during Bix Block Parties. It's a great opportunity for a revenue boost.
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 new homes in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hosted its second-ever triple groundbreaking Saturday, July 30. Families, friends, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the event in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport. Three families stomped a gold shovel in the dirt at the future spot of...
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
New partnership between Augustana and Rock Island letting students help replace lead pipes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Students at Augustana College will be helping the City of Rock Island search for and replace lead water pipes as part of a new partnership. College and City officials announced the program in a press conference at the Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center on Wednesday, July 27 in a move designed to help improve the safety of local water.
1470 WMBD
City installs street signs discouraging panhandling in some medians
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria isn’t necessarily discouraging panhandling, but they are saying be careful about where it’s being done. The city’s public works department has started putting up signs which read “Panhandling or Soliciting is Unsafe in Median.”. “What was found in...
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
qctoday.com
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for July 31
Read through the obituaries published today in The Quad-City Times. Bernard E. "Bud" Strouse, Jr.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
LULAC awards more than $55,000 in scholarships to local students
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The League of United Latin American Citizens held its 2022 scholarship banquet at Augustana College on Sunday, July 31. LULAC councils 10 (Davenport), 371 (Muscatine) and 5285 (Moline) awarded more than $55,000 in scholarships to 67 local high school, undergraduate and post-graduate students. LULAC councils...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 2