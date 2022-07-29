Arla Gustafson Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Accident on Dillard Road [Wilton, CA]

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks. Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.The blast's aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage. "It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations," said Shawna King, an assistant manager. King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading...

