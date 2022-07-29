Arla Gustafson Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Accident on Dillard Road [Wilton, CA]

www.laweekly.com
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lodi (Lodi, CA)
3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lodi (Lodi, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, three people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lodi. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 3:30 p.m. near Harney Lane, just east of Lower Sacramento Road [...]
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fiery explosion at Sacramento U-Haul location possibly linked to gas siphoning
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks. Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.The blast's aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage. "It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations," said Shawna King, an assistant manager. King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading...
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
CBS News
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Homicide investigation underway off Highway 4 near Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A homicide investigation just outside of Stockton has prompted a large law enforcement officer response on Friday. The scene is near Gillis Road and Highway 4. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the incident has become a homicide investigation involving a male victim.Roads in the immediate area will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
1 person killed after a traffic collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
1 person killed after a traffic collision in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place in the intersection of 6th Parkway and Florin Road, just east of Highway 99 [...]
Deputies investigating shooting, carjacking in Foothill Farms
FOOTHILL FARMS -- An investigation is underway after a shooting and carjacking in Sacramento County early Friday morning. The scene is near the Safeway on Elkhorn and Andrea boulevards in the Foothill Farms area. So far, it's unclear if anyone has been hurt. Deputies are at the scene investigating. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.
Woman, 74, critically struck by SUV while crossing Queens street
The 2021 GMC SUV turned into Corporal Kennedy Street from 26th Avenue and struck the victim around 12:56. as the victim was attempting to cross the street’s crosswalk, causing her to hit the pavement, according to police.
CBS News
Police Make Possible Break In Peeping Tom Terror
Midtown Sacramento residents have been on edge for weeks after several victims reported someone staring into their windows late at night. Now, an arrest could be a major break in the hunt for this peeping Tom who has been terrorizing the area.
