Alfonso Velasco Garcia – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk.com
Related
kvnutalk
Merlene Yonk Johnson – Cache Valley Daily
May 3, 1937 – July 29, 2022 (age 85) Merlene Yonk Johnson, 85, of Logan, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
kvnutalk
Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily
November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
kvnutalk
Jesse Edward Albiston – Cache Valley Daily
September 13, 2000 – July 28, 2022 (age 21) Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of Jesse Edward Albiston. He lost his battle with depression on July 27, 2022. He had a fragile soul and the troubles of the world overcame him, so he left with heartache and a broken spirit. He was born in Logan, UT, on September 13, 2000 to Jerry Edward Stone, and Jerimi Albiston. He was raised by his adopted parents (and grandparents) Richard LeRoy Albiston, and Karen Ruth Jensen Albiston, who all deeply love him.
kvnutalk
Vanny Koh – Cache Valley Daily
Our beloved mother, grandmother (yay-yay), wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Vanny Koh passed away on July 26th, 2022 in Logan, UT, at the age of 58. She was surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and always hold a place in our hearts. She was born on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvnutalk
Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
kvnutalk
Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
kvnutalk
Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A section of road in Logan is partially reopen again after it was closed Sunday due to a large water main break left the street damaged. The break occurred in the area of 1400 North and 100 East during the early afternoon hours. Photos and video showed...
Comments / 0