Man attempts to set propane tanks on fire outside West Seattle Walgreens

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man Thursday after he attempted to set propane tanks on fire outside the West Seattle Walgreens, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7:56 a.m., officers were flagged down by the Seattle Fire Department, which had responded to a report of a person trying to set propane tanks on fire at 35th Avenue West and Southwest Morgan Street.

According to police, the man then walked to the 6400 block of 34th Avenue Southwest and began to damage large windows around an apartment building.

Additional officers soon arrived and he was placed into custody without further incident.

The man was booked on charges of malicious mischief, with possible additional charges for reckless burning.

According to the police, the man has a significant criminal history.

