Virginia Beach, VA

House of Esther hosts Friends of Hope Charity Festival this weekend

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The House of Esther Organization (HOEO) is getting ready to host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival this weekend in Virginia Beach.

The event will take place on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Trashmore and will feature a 5K run, Walk-A-Thon, and kids 100M Dash.

The festival will also have live entertainment, food trucks, and a kids’ corner that guests can enjoy. The run will start at 8 a.m. and the festival will take place at 11 a.m. at the Mount Trashmore amphitheater and pavilion.

All the proceeds from this festival will go towards HOEO’s work to help single women and their children receive transitional housing as well as create educational opportunities for underserved individuals that are incarcerated through their GED program.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids. Those interested in any of the runs or are looking for more information can visit the festival’s Eventbrite page .

