Bayou Classic/NBC Sports announces new three-year partnership

Australian Country Star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La., and will perform in September. The show will take place at the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, La. on September 7th. Britt, who is one of Australia’s most successful singer/songwriters, moved...
Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo
ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale. You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here. There will be five rodeos at the prison in October. The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the...
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into their handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton...
Summer of Hope events during first week of August
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor’s office shares this week’s Summer of Hope and community events. This event hosted by the Baton Rouge Police Department aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. There will be food, vendors, and entertainment by Kenny Loup and Chris LeBlanc.
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
Clear the Shelters: Halo, Jasmine, & Julietta (August 1, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are helping local animal shelters and rescues Clear the Shelters!. Halo is a young mixed breed up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and she’s spayed, which means she is ready to go home!
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB. According to WAFB and an airport spokesperson, a passenger onboard the American Airlines flight had a medical issue at the time of the emergency landing. Once landed, the passenger was conscious and taken to the hospital.
Coca-Cola delivery truck backs into and injures worker near LSU Union
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – An accident near the LSU Union has sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning. A worker was unloading a Coca-Cola truck around 7:20 a.m. when somehow it backed into him. LSU thinks the brake may have slipped and led to this accident.
Rapper Mystikal’s bond hearing set for Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal is behind bars again after a similar case back in 2019 in Shreveport. He’s accused of rape in Ascension Parish. Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, is facing a new rape charge. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
American Red Cross BR flies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The American Red Cross Baton Rouge departed out of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Saturday morning. Catastrophic flash floods destroyed parts of eastern Kentucky, even reaching Virginia. It’s been recorded as one of the most significant floods since the 1950’s. Members of the...
On National Avocado Day, Chipotle serves up guac for only 1 cent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, July 31 marks National Avocado Day, and fans of the large, pear-shaped berries are invited to take advantage of a special deal from Chipotle Mexican Grill in honor of the special day. Chipotle is practically giving away guac. The restaurant is offering guacamole...
Livingston Parish’s Southside K-8 campus ready to open for 2022-2023 school year
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly six years after a Livingston Parish campus was all but destroyed by the 2016 flood, the school is set to reopen to students this fall, during the 2022-2023 school year. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Livingston Parish School System announced...
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
MELVILLE, La (KLFY)– Floyd Davenport Jr.’s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned. Loubertha Davenport, the victim’s wife, now says the Opelousas funeral home did not follow through on the arrangements for her husband. She says she was told...
Back to School: Iberville Parish School District talks safety ahead of 1st day of class
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — In the next few days students will be making their way back into the classrooms and the Iberville Parish School District has a lot up its sleeves for the new school year. “We have the ability to impact people’s lives in such a way...
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on I-10 West near College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on I-10 West near the Essen Lane and College Drive exits. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use...
Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alcoholic beverages have been a part of celebratory occasions and even used for medicinal reasons since ancient times. Some historians say the ancient Greeks mixed alcohol with oil and honey, to create a cure for a variety of ailments. In more modern times, the...
Traffic Alert: Lane blockage on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting lane blockage and congestion Sunday, July 31 along I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. The incident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the situation. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
