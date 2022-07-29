Bayou Classic/NBC Sports announces new three-year partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Woman’s Hospital will honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy Sunday, Oct. 2. Local families who have lost a baby are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember, a short walk that will conclude with a remembrance ceremony. The event is free, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the route or shirts with a list of the babies who will be remembered.

