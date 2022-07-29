Senators Warren & Markey Call Judicial Nominees Joun and Kobick ‘Exceptional’

framinghamsource.com
Related
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
DOJ challenges Idaho abortion law; first administration test since Roe v. Wade overturned
The Idaho law, set to take effect Aug. 25, imposes a near-total ban on abortion and violates federal law, federal officials said.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Boston
Those $250 rebates? Mass. lawmakers have put them on the shelf (for now).
“We wanted to make sure to be fiscally prudent that we know what we’re getting into." Massachusetts residents hoping their state lawmakers could give them a bit of respite from the ballooning cost of living will have to wait a bit longer — that is, if relief comes at all.
