Mayhill riot: Man pleads guilty to Swansea disorder involvement

Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
Manchester Arena attack: Arrest warrant issued for bomber's brother
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Manchester Arena bomber's brother. Ismail Abedi, 29, was convicted in his absence in July of failing to appear at the Manchester Arena Inquiry after being ordered to give evidence. Abedi, who uses the name Ben Romdhan, had refused to answer questions on...
Jail for Chelmsley Wood attacker who punched and choked woman
A man has been jailed after verbally abusing, punching, choking, biting, kicking and stamping on a woman who he left unconscious. The 40-year-old victim was left with a broken jawbone and eye socket following the assault at his home in Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands. Carl Tymon, 48, also attacked the...
Gravesend robber sentenced after he was caught due to fare evasion
A man who carried out a string of robberies at bookmakers across London has been jailed for 10 years after he was caught dodging his train fare. Detectives used CCTV footage to identify Brett Mullan, 50, from Wellington Street, Gravesend. Mullan had used a collapsible walking stick in a carrier...
Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident
A man allegedly found with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged under the Treason Act. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Mr Chail, from Southampton, is in custody and will...
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
Devizes crash: Boy, 15, charged with assaulting emergency worker
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The charges are in connection with a case in which a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Station Road area of Devizes at about 20:45 BST on 27 July. The pedestrian, a man aged...
Cleveland Police issue 999 plea after call about broken TV
Being sold a broken TV, difficulty getting a doctor's appointment and a taxi row are among time-wasting 999 calls received by Cleveland Police. The force said it had received an increasing number of emergency requests with staff currently dealing with about 300 per day. It said inappropriate calls were preventing...
Date set for Cameron House fire fatal accident inquiry
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a hotel blaze that killed two guests will get under way later this month, a court has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, died in a fire at Cameron House Hotel, on Loch Lomond, in December 2017. Hotel operator Cameron...
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
Angus gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of fighting dogs jailed
A gamekeeper who kept trophy photos of dogs he used to fight and bait wild animals has been jailed for eight months. Rhys Davies tried to treat serious injuries the animals had sustained by himself to avoid being caught. Davies, 28, worked at Turnabrae House on Millden Estate in Angus...
Murder charge after woman fell from height near Wembley Stadium
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who fell from a height in north-west London. Kathleen John, 39, died early on Friday, when emergency services were called to London Road near Wembley Stadium. Leonidas Georgalla 50, of Weald Lane, Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier.
Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police. A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday. A quantity of cash was...
Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week. The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel. On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
Bolton special constable grabbed boy, 7, by the neck after water fight row
A special constable who grabbed a seven-year-old boy around the neck after being accidentally sprayed during a children's water fight in the street has been ordered to pay compensation. Andrew Parkinson said he acted in "self-defence" against a "deliberate headbutt" during the May 2021 incident but was convicted of assault...
Lilia Valutyte: Drains and gardens searched as police quiz suspect
Police have been searching drains and back gardens near where a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed as a suspect continues to be held for her murder. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Boston on...
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery’s...
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
