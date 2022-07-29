Deputies: Wanted man found folded inside sofa in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday after finding him folded inside a sofa inside an apartment.

Deputies said they arrived at an apartment in Lees Crossing located at Harnett Drive in search of Brandon Tucker, 28, of Boiling Springs.

Tucker showed close to 96 warrants in reference to car breaking and larceny, according to deputies.

Upon arrival, deputies were greeted by Tamara Almond, 26. Almond gave her consent for authorities to search her apartment for Tucker after advising he was not there.

Deputies looked around the apartment including checking underneath the sofa. Deputies proceeded to check the sofa by looking inside the furniture.

Deputies then located Tucker folded inside the sofa. He was removed and placed in handcuffs.

The sheriff’s office seized a gun that was stolen in a previous car break-in during the search. Tucker was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Almond was also placed under arrest for obstruction of justice according to deputies.

Deputies said Almond lied numerous times about Tucker’s whereabouts while knowing he had warrants.

During a previous search on June 24, Tucker evaded deputies at Almond’s residence by hiding under the kitchen sink.

