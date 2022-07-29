ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Wanted man found folded inside sofa in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday after finding him folded inside a sofa inside an apartment.

Deputies said they arrived at an apartment in Lees Crossing located at Harnett Drive in search of Brandon Tucker, 28, of Boiling Springs.

Tucker showed close to 96 warrants in reference to car breaking and larceny, according to deputies.

Upon arrival, deputies were greeted by Tamara Almond, 26. Almond gave her consent for authorities to search her apartment for Tucker after advising he was not there.

Deputies looked around the apartment including checking underneath the sofa. Deputies proceeded to check the sofa by looking inside the furniture.

Deputies then located Tucker folded inside the sofa. He was removed and placed in handcuffs.

The sheriff’s office seized a gun that was stolen in a previous car break-in during the search. Tucker was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Almond was also placed under arrest for obstruction of justice according to deputies.

Deputies said Almond lied numerous times about Tucker’s whereabouts while knowing he had warrants.

During a previous search on June 24, Tucker evaded deputies at Almond’s residence by hiding under the kitchen sink.

Steven Wix
3d ago

He should go to jail for a long time and she should have been arrested too. People like him are the big problem, he has a stolen gun and that's a big problem because they usually shoot somebody with them because it's not tied to them at all. It's hard to catch somebody like that unless there's a witness or if they get caught red handed.

Cissie Nall
3d ago

LolCome on man...that's not too original. Need to think of a better place to hide, while you're being cooped up. OR... better yet, think of better things do do with your life when you're released. THEN, you wouldn't have to even think of a better place to hide.

Susan Rhinehart
3d ago

if they knew he was hiding under the sink the first time why didn't they get him then ???

