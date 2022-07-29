Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

www.4029tv.com
KHBS
Arkansas school safety commission draft report due to Governor today
ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission has met seven times following the horrific Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. Steve McCraw, the Texas director of public safety, said “terrible decisions” were made that day. “There's compelling evidence that...
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see slight dip, hospitalizations see no change
New data released Monday shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has slightly dropped while the state has seen no change in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
neareport.com
Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
KTLO
COVID-19 local numbers still climbing
Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
KATV
New plan aims to increase teacher pay by $4000 in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act. Andrew Collins, Arkansas State Representative, said the plan would call to increase the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 by using $600 million from the $1.6 billion surplus.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in area
Active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia and the four surrounding counties of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 903,931. Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 376. Recovered cases: 876,212. Deaths: 11,719,...
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas celebrating National Night Out Aug. 2
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual celebration of National Night Out takes place on Aug. 2 and there are several events in Northwest Arkansas for families to attend. In Bella Vista, you can go to the Kingsdale Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. There are a variety of activities, including a chance to check out emergency vehicles, take part in a drunk driving simulator, and participate in a bike rodeo. Admission is free.
Augusta Free Press
Arkansas Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money State AR Online Casinos
With only three land-based casinos in Arkansas, casino fans have to look elsewhere to play their favorite games and try their luck to win big. Luckily, this guide has everything you need to know about the best Arkansas online casinos that offer a world-class gaming experience. From attractive bonus offers,...
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
ksgf.com
Missouri, Arkansas Sue Over Attempts To Regulate Firearms Parts
(KTTS News) — A coalition of 17 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are filing a lawsuit against the ATF and Department of Justice over attempts to regulate firearms parts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden administration wants to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete...
