Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

 4 days ago
KHBS

Arkansas school safety commission draft report due to Governor today

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas School Safety Commission has met seven times following the horrific Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. Steve McCraw, the Texas director of public safety, said “terrible decisions” were made that day. “There's compelling evidence that...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session

Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
ARKANSAS STATE
#Arkansas#Medical Marijuana#Legalize#Registered Voters#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The State
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
neareport.com

Lake City Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Although the winning Mega Millions® ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million. Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the...
JONESBORO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

August is Catfish Month in Arkansas

The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

COVID-19 local numbers still climbing

Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

New plan aims to increase teacher pay by $4000 in Arkansas

Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act. Andrew Collins, Arkansas State Representative, said the plan would call to increase the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 by using $600 million from the $1.6 billion surplus.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down slightly in area

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia and the four surrounding counties of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 903,931. Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 376. Recovered cases: 876,212. Deaths: 11,719,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas celebrating National Night Out Aug. 2

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual celebration of National Night Out takes place on Aug. 2 and there are several events in Northwest Arkansas for families to attend. In Bella Vista, you can go to the Kingsdale Pavilion starting at 5 p.m. There are a variety of activities, including a chance to check out emergency vehicles, take part in a drunk driving simulator, and participate in a bike rodeo. Admission is free.
BENTONVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake

Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down

The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

Missouri, Arkansas Sue Over Attempts To Regulate Firearms Parts

(KTTS News) — A coalition of 17 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are filing a lawsuit against the ATF and Department of Justice over attempts to regulate firearms parts. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Biden administration wants to regulate unfinished, non-functional parts as if they were complete...
MISSOURI STATE

