Rio Vista, CA

All victims in the Rio Vista head-on crash identified by police

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department released the names of the three people that died after their car, a Honda Accord, was involved in a head-on collision along State Route 12 on Wednesday, a crash that also resulted in the death of a passenger in the other vehicle.

Police said that the driver of the Honda was Jordan Colvin, 20, of Vacaville. The front passenger was Erica Anderson, 18, of Vacaville and the rear passenger was Lacey Conway, 19, of Vacaville.

Erica Anderson. Courtesy of Donovyn Pearce/GoFundMe

On Thursday, police announced that Laura Poiret, 70, of Mexico, was the sole victim inside the Chevrolet Suburban that the Honda drove into.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road along SR 12, according to police.

Police said that Colvin was heading westbound on SR 12 when he went off the right edge of the roadway and overcorrected to the left, causing the Honda to enter the eastbound lane and collide head-on with the Suburban.

Officers say that they found several open alcoholic beverage containers inside of Colvin’s vehicle, but that it will take a blood alcohol content test to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Two teenage girls and four other people were also injured in the crash and are in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Local law enforcement and area residents said that this is one of the worst crashes along SR 12 that they have seen in a long time.

Due to the high number of crashes along this stretch of roadway the California Highway Patrol has deemed it a “Drive to stay alive zone”.

julie Sendis
2d ago

It’s so sad to hear these types of stories, and to know that young teenagers don’t take driving seriously, they either on there phone or dealing with radio, the point is cherish your life more and be more responsible while driving !! The phone or text could wait, your life is worth more then dealing with phones etc. Prayers to all the families 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💔💔💔

Theresa Adams
3d ago

Sad but most young people I see driving are doing it with their phone in their hand. They dont devote their complete attention to what they are doing.

