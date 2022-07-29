CA Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty In Calaveras Murder Case

www.mymotherlode.com
tom booth
3d ago
Why is he still here He should have been put to sleep long ago for his crimesHe is a monster!Vote Gavin out so the peoples votes matter
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
mymotherlode.com
A Report Of A Prowler Leads To Arrest
Sonora, CA– A phone call reporting a prowler was made on Friday afternoon at close to 12:30 pm in the area of Big Hill Road near Rosy Ridge Court. The caller detailed that a man was trying to get into her home and she was unable to leave her house. The pair locked themselves in a room while deputies responded with lights and sirens. Probation officers also arrived on the scene. When the probation officers arrived they detained 49-year-old Aaron Pollock. Deputies and probation officers checked the residence to make sure no one else was inside.
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Mountain Democrat
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
SFGate
California court upholds death penalty in notorious '80s murders
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death penalty for one of two men implicated in at least 11 notorious horrific torture-slayings in the mid-1980s in which the duo kept their victims hidden in a secret bunker in the Northern California woods.
CDCR investigating deaths of inmates from two prisons as homicide, fifth inmate killing at Folsom this year
California State Prison Sacramento at Folsom(ABC 10) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating two inmate deaths, one at High Desert State Prison (HDSP) on July 22 and one at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on July 23 according to a press statement from CDCR.
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
HipHopDX.com
Mozzy Turns Himself In To Begin Prison Sentence On Federal Gun Charge
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento rapper Mozzy reportedly turned himself in to United States Penitentiary (USP) Atwater on Thursday (July 28). According to The Sacramento Update, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Mozzy (real name Timothy Patterson) will one year behind bars for a federal gun charge.
eastcountytoday.net
“R.K.” Age 13 has Been Adjudicated in the 2021 Murder of a 67 Year Old Man
Modesto, California – Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced that a 13-year-old juvenile has been “adjudicated” (convicted) in the February 16, 2021 murder of 67-year-old Rafael Rodriguez. Deputy District Attorney Jon Appleby prosecuted the case in juvenile court on behalf of the People. After recent law...
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
postnewsgroup.com
The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians
The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
NorCal man dies while attempting to rescue rafters in California river
Officials say he wasn't wearing a life jacket when he dove in to save them.
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
KSBW.com
Former Sacramento police officer sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to teen
A former Sacramento police officer has been sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. Daniel Donahue was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation, according to court documents. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
KCRA.com
Sacramento man charged in 77-year-old woman's dismemberment murder could face death penalty
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento District Attorney charged Darnell Erby, 44, with felony murder and burglary in connection with the dismemberment death of Pamela May, 77, at her North Highlands home. Investigators said Erby dismembered her body beyond recognition. It was so brutal the Sacramento County coroner had...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
mymotherlode.com
Marcipan, M. Ruth
M. Ruth Marcipan of Modesto, California (formerly of Twain Harte, California) Born June 25, 1928 in San Jose, California passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Vintage Faire Assisted Living in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/16/2022. Age: 94. Residence: Modesto, California...
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
