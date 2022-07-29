World Fuel Services Corp

caps.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
4 Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy in August
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Read the most recent pitches from players about LIND. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LIND. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool
SunPower Jumps 15.5% Today on Strong Earnings
Bookings jumped as electricity prices rose across the country. Margins are improving and SunPower may now be sustainably profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Is Sinking Today
Emergent BioSolutions announced significant top- and bottom-line declines in Q2 of 2022. Its CDMO business is the main culprit behind its worsening performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Fell 20% at the Open Today
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a terrible, no-good quarter filled with one-off problems. Some of the problems the company faced will go away, but the tough quarter will hit full-year results. Other problems from the quarter look like they will linger. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Oatly Stock Tanked on Tuesday
The oat milk company is experiencing headwinds from the challenging macroeconomic environment. Revenue growth accelerated over the first quarter, but Oatly's net loss grew too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Motley Fool
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite in a bear market. While downside moves in the market can be dizzying, they're always an ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. The following three companies are proven winners priced at...
Motley Fool
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar delivered a solid quarter, but revenue was a little light compared to expectations. The company continues to see strong demand from North America, but other parts of the world are weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Motley Fool
International Game Technology (IGT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. International Game Technology (IGT 10.61%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Shares of Pagaya Exploded 494% in July
Investors have taken advantage of the low float to drive up the stock price. Pagaya's business has drawn a lot of interest, but it's also in a difficult environment, considering how fast interest rates have risen. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Varonis Systems (VRNS 9.49%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Arista Networks (ANET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Arista Networks (ANET -0.03%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Illinois Tool Works (ITW -1.04%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 58% to Buy Now
Meta Platforms posted its first-ever drop in revenue during the second quarter of 2022. With that aside, it's observing rapid growth in its new short-form video Reels format on Instagram. The company continued to make substantial investments in the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0