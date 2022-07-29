Colebrook elementary school teacher authors second children’s book

www.registercitizen.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen Walters
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Register Citizen
Torrington ophthalmologist, grandchildren donate books to health center
TORRINGTON — Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronald Berger, who retired from Community Health & Wellness Center, and his grandchildren Sacha and Adele Fortier, collected and donated more than 500 gently used children’s books for the center’s patients to take home. Dr. Berger collected the books over the period of...
Register Citizen
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Register Citizen
Outdoor movie experience returns to South Farms in Morris
MORRIS — The big screen is coming to town this month, when the Boondocks Film Society brings back its traveling movie-going experience to South Farms, and it’ll be much more than just a screening. Co-founded by Jeff Palfini and Cindy Heslin in 2017, the Boondocks Film Society is...
Register Citizen
How summer program helps Middletown students explore potential career paths
MIDDLETOWN — Many students leave high school with a diploma, but not necessarily a sense of what they want to do. The way to change that? Exposing them to new skills and areas of study while young, local education officials say. Enter the 21C STEAM Gateways Camp, a four-week...
Register Citizen
Torrington PAL Summerfest celebration fills downtown
TORRINGTON — The Police Department’s Police Athletic League’s Summerfest filled the city’s downtown with a carnival, vendors, games and children’s activities. The event, which ran from Friday through Sunday, welcomed families for a day of summer activities. The New England Railroad Museum also provided train rides.
Letter left by Danbury mother who killed kids
Letter was left by woman who killed her three children in Danbury, Connecticut, before killing herself, according to her husband, who spoke with Hearst Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Pa’s Place
GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Here in Connecticut there are so many restaurants where you can grab a good meal, but one Guilford restaurant also provides great vibes. Eyewitness News headed to the harbor in this edition of Something’s Cooking. Those great harbor side vibes are available for everyone...
Eyewitness News
Southington Italian American Festival returns this weekend
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Italian American Festival is underway Friday night. The 17th annual festival has amazing Italian food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and a lot of people who just really appreciate the Italian culture. “I’m Italian so this, this festival with all the...
Register Citizen
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
Register Citizen
Children’s slayings stun Danbury community: ‘I can’t believe it’
DANBURY — Dozens of people gathered around the home of a young Danbury family Friday to remember three children who were killed Wednesday by their mother, who later took her own life. About 100 people came to Whaley Street to mourn and light candles in front of the house....
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Register Citizen
Hamden schools get extra $585,000 to deal with busing concerns
HAMDEN — Following concerns over proposed changes to school start times in an effort to deal with transportation costs, the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to transfer an extra $585,000 to the Board of Education, fulfilling the district’s need to fund six additional bus routes to avoid potential delays.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
cbia.com
CBIA BizCast: Bishop's Orchards Continues To Grow
CBIA’s BizCast team speaks with Keith Bishop, a fifth-generation owner and CEO of Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford. Bishop’s family started the farm in 1871, growing vegetables and producing dairy products. It has since grown into a destination. The farm offers everything from apple and pumpkin picking, to...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Register Citizen
Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
