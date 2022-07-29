www.newschannel10.com
KENTON, Okla. (KOKH) — Black Mesa State Park in Kenton, Oklahoma, announced that the park is temporarily closed due to no water being available. The park announced its closure on July 25, saying the well in the park is currently shut down for repairs. Due to the well being out of commission, Black Mesa State Park has temporarily closed.
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart High School has updated its cell phone policy for the new year. The new policy says that phones, headphones and smart watches must be powered off and not used in the classroom except during lunch. The goal is to give students the best learning environment...
