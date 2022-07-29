ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago
www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun in downtown Iowa City early on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Alex Bwayonga, 18, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified

Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBOE Radio

FARM ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF RURAL WAPELLO COUNTY MAN

On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to a farm pasture located in the 3300 block of James Trail, in rural Mahaska County. This call was in reference to a possible farm accident. Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, it was discovered that a family member of the victim was administering CPR to an adult male. Law Enforcement Officials took over the CPR and assisted the ambulance service with treatment of the victim for the next 20-plus minutes. This medical treatment proved fruitless, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation into this death indicated that the victim had been accidentally run over by his own Dodge flatbed pickup, hauling a large round bale of hay, within this pasture. The victim was identified as GS-year-old Duane Charles Davis of rural Wapello County. Davis’ body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be performed at a later time. The investigation into this incident is continuing. In addition to the members of the Mahaska Ambulance Service, the Sheriffs Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Arrested for Biting off Person’s Ear During Fight

An Ottumwa man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting off part of a person’s ear during an altercation. Christopher Shepherd, 42, has been charged with willful injury, a Class C felony. Ottumwa police say that prior to Thursday’s fight, Shepherd told officers he was going to bite off the...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers

A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest

A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OXFORD, IA
WHO 13

Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail. When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders […]
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Keithsburg police officer arrested for official misconduct, theft

ALEDO — The Illinois State Police charged a former Keithsburg Police officer with official misconduct and theft for receiving pay for hours he allegedly didn't work, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Bennett, 52, of Seaton was arrested July 21 and was released...
KEITHSBURG, IL
KCJJ

Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register

A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
KCJJ

Intoxicated tirade forces IC bar to lock down, leads to IC man’s arrest

An intoxicated tirade from an Iowa City man led to a local bar locking down last weekend. That’s according to arrest records released this week, which indicate 27-year-old Amos Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was running into things and falling down on the patio of Shakespeare’s on 1st Avenue just after 11:15pm on July 22nd. Lavela was reportedly drinking an alcoholic beverage on the sidewalk when police arrived the first time.
IOWA CITY, IA

