Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher

KCRG.com
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KBOE Radio
FARM ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF RURAL WAPELLO COUNTY MAN
On Friday, July 29th, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service were dispatched to a farm pasture located in the 3300 block of James Trail, in rural Mahaska County. This call was in reference to a possible farm accident. Upon Law Enforcement’s arrival, it was discovered that a family member of the victim was administering CPR to an adult male. Law Enforcement Officials took over the CPR and assisted the ambulance service with treatment of the victim for the next 20-plus minutes. This medical treatment proved fruitless, and the victim was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation into this death indicated that the victim had been accidentally run over by his own Dodge flatbed pickup, hauling a large round bale of hay, within this pasture. The victim was identified as GS-year-old Duane Charles Davis of rural Wapello County. Davis’ body has been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa where an autopsy will be performed at a later time. The investigation into this incident is continuing. In addition to the members of the Mahaska Ambulance Service, the Sheriffs Office was assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Mahaska County Dispatch Center.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KCJJ
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
Sioux City Journal
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted her firing was due to race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Biting off Person’s Ear During Fight
An Ottumwa man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting off part of a person’s ear during an altercation. Christopher Shepherd, 42, has been charged with willful injury, a Class C felony. Ottumwa police say that prior to Thursday’s fight, Shepherd told officers he was going to bite off the...
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind.
aledotimesrecord.com
Keithsburg police officer arrested for official misconduct, theft
ALEDO — The Illinois State Police charged a former Keithsburg Police officer with official misconduct and theft for receiving pay for hours he allegedly didn't work, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. Thomas Bennett, 52, of Seaton was arrested July 21 and was released...
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
KCRG.com
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting.
KCJJ
Intoxicated tirade forces IC bar to lock down, leads to IC man’s arrest
An intoxicated tirade from an Iowa City man led to a local bar locking down last weekend. That’s according to arrest records released this week, which indicate 27-year-old Amos Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was running into things and falling down on the patio of Shakespeare’s on 1st Avenue just after 11:15pm on July 22nd. Lavela was reportedly drinking an alcoholic beverage on the sidewalk when police arrived the first time.
