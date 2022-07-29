www.theleesvilleleader.com
klax-tv.com
Inmate Death at USP Pollock
Pollock, LA: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., multiple inmates were. observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock, Louisiana. Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Lionel Stoddard was transported to a. local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville airport to receive DOT funding
The Leesville Municipal Airport will be receiving $511,938 from the Department of Transportation to fund the construction of additional taxi lane space, according to officials. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced this week that the DOT will be granting Louisiana a total of $1,101,788 to improve and modernize several local airports.
kalb.com
Crimestoppers investigating burglary in Deville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers are investigating a burglary that happened in Deville on July 29 at 12:37 p.m. According to the report, two white males exited a Dollar General at 9081 Hwy 28 East, when one of the men, wearing a black shirt, entered a victim’s vehicle on the driver’s side and stole a Marlin Lever Action .30-30 rifle.
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission announces July Beautification Award winners
The Leesville Mayor’s Women’s Commission announced the winners of their Beautification Awards for the month of July. Winner for the residential category is Gary and Tausha McCoy, who live at 1214 Port Arthur Terrace. According to the couple, Gary does most of the yard work, but Tausha contributes with her stunning potted plants and an outstanding succulent garden.
kalb.com
Alexandria woman accused of identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been accused of committing identity theft and the exploitation of the infirmed. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, has been charged with identity theft of a value greater than $1,000 on a victim 65 years or older, attempted identity theft of a value between $300-$500 of a victim 65 years or older and the exploitation of persons with infirmities.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests for July 7-21, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database unless otherwise stated. •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Mark A. Bynog, w/m, 55, FTA. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 567, resisting, remaining. Laura Riedl, w/f, 27,...
KPLC TV
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
westcentralsbest.com
RPSO Makes Arrest in Identity Theft/Exploitation of Persons with Infirmities Investigation
On Sunday, July 19, 2022, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a report of identity theft of a resident at a long-term care facility in Pineville, LA. The investigation identified Santanna Nicole Allen, 36, of Alexandria as a suspect. The investigation included interviews and surveillance video from numerous Pineville businesses allowing Detectives to establish sufficient probable cause supporting the original allegations.
KTAL
Natchitoches homes damaged by gunfire
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning that damaged homes and property in East Natchitoches. According to Natchitoches police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While on the scene, someone called to report that several houses and one vehicle were hit.
kalb.com
Investigation from Alexandria traffic stop results in 60 pounds of marijuana and 9 guns seized
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men from Alexandria have been arrested in an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms. The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) unit said Devetric Devon Boyd, 27, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal carry of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics. Monford Wells Mims, 41, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Louisiana’s Only Cave is Located in The Central Part of State [PHOTOS]
This sounds like a good time. Did you that Louisiana has a cave and that it is located in central Louisiana?. According to Only In Your State, the Louisiana cave, called Wolf Rock Cave, is located in Leesville and is tucked away in The Kisatchie National Forest. Historians and archaeologists...
