Letter: Pelosi inaction resulted in Capitol riot

Here is a question for the old-timers. Do you remember the July 4, 1974, riot in Raleigh? No, there wasn’t one.

Angela Davis, the civil rights activist, led a group of 5,000 protesting black incarceration in North Carolina. Simultaneously, about 1,000 motorcyclists were protesting the N.C. helmet law. It was a recipe for violence. There was no violence and downtown Raleigh was not destroyed. Why?

Prior to the protests, Republican Gov. Jim Holshouser took the precautionary measure to activate 1,000 National Guardsmen. I and the rest of the 514th MP Unit spent three days on standby at a Raleigh school. Show of force works!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the final authority to deploy 20,000 guardsmen prior to the 2020 inauguration. Six times she denied the request. Had she done so, there would have been no riot and no breach of the Capitol. She is the one responsible for dereliction of duty.

The Pelosi show trial, enhanced by the most corrupt media in my lifetime, is violating nearly every law of defense guaranteed by the Constitution. It’s time to take back America from the socialists and the corrupt local and national media. Vote!

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden