ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Letter: Pelosi inaction resulted in Capitol riot

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Here is a question for the old-timers. Do you remember the July 4, 1974, riot in Raleigh? No, there wasn’t one.

Angela Davis, the civil rights activist, led a group of 5,000 protesting black incarceration in North Carolina. Simultaneously, about 1,000 motorcyclists were protesting the N.C. helmet law. It was a recipe for violence. There was no violence and downtown Raleigh was not destroyed. Why?

Prior to the protests, Republican Gov. Jim Holshouser took the precautionary measure to activate 1,000 National Guardsmen. I and the rest of the 514th MP Unit spent three days on standby at a Raleigh school. Show of force works!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the final authority to deploy 20,000 guardsmen prior to the 2020 inauguration. Six times she denied the request. Had she done so, there would have been no riot and no breach of the Capitol. She is the one responsible for dereliction of duty.

The Pelosi show trial, enhanced by the most corrupt media in my lifetime, is violating nearly every law of defense guaranteed by the Constitution. It’s time to take back America from the socialists and the corrupt local and national media. Vote!

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Ayden, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Angela Davis
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Protest#Republican#Socialists
cbs17

Metal detectors to be installed at 3 Raleigh buildings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is implementing new rules and upping its security measures at three buildings. Starting Monday, visitors will no longer need to sign-in at the Raleigh Municipal Building at 222. W. Hargett Street. Instead, sign-in sheets will be replaced with a metal detector to enhance security the building.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
flcourier.com

Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager

After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
KENLY, NC
cbs17

Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
CARY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
970
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy