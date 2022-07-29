Sami Zayn Reveals The Origins Of His WWE Heel Turn

www.wrestlinginc.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
UFC・
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
Bayley returned at WWE SummerSlam alongside Io Shirai, Dakota Kai and fans were loving it
Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai all returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022, and fans lost their minds. SummerSlam 2022 was a historic one, as this was the first premium live event without Vince McMahon not in charge of the creative direction of the programming. Now, Triple H is the head of creative, and he had the chance to make a statement in WWE’s biggest event of the summer. And he wasted no time in doing so.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
wrestlinginc.com
Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’
You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
PWMania
Released WWE Star Teases a Return to the Company?
Karrion Kross, aka Killer Kross in the WWE, recently posted an interesting image on his Instagram stories. The former WWE star shared a screenshot of a fan listening to his old WWE theme song and commented that they hoped Kross will rejoin the company in the future. The timing of Kross sharing this is intriguing since many fans think it’s a sign that he wants to make a comeback now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of creative.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
