High Point, NC

City's rabies count reaches eight

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — A bat found in northern High Point tested positive for rabies on Thursday, the city’s eighth case of rabies in five months.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said that the bat was found on Erica Marie Court, a small cul de sac near the intersection of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road.

