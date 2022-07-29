Do you know this man? He's wanted for a carjacking in the Crosstown Concourse parking garage

www.localmemphis.com
Burglars break into 16 cars at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need your help identifying at least one of three suspects who broke into several vehicles at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators said the suspects got out of a white, four-door white Sedan and burglarized at least 16 vehicles. They didn’t say what was taken but […]
Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. University of Memphis Police noticed a stolen Volkswagen...
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
Man allegedly broke into elementary school 3 times, stole over $8K in school property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a local elementary school three times and stealing thousands in school property. On August 1, Memphis Police officers responded to Westside Elementary School for a ‘holding prisoner’ call, according to an affidavit. School officers had a...
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
3 suspects fought to get child from hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a simple assault on Humphreys Boulevard at the Baptist East Children’s hospital. The security guard told police three unknown suspects, two women and one man, came in the hospital and attacked him and other security officers. The victims told police they...
Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
Suspect in deadly Midtown shooting charged with murder, robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown. Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street. Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they […]
North Memphis home shut down, declared public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in North Memphis was shut down Monday after a judge declared it a public nuisance. According to Memphis Police, starting in 2021, members of their Organized Crime Unit received multiple complaints about illegal activity at a home in the 1600 block of National Street. MPD data showed the department responded to […]
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in South Memphis Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Marjorie Street around 5:09 p.m. where the man was pronounced deceased. Memphis Police Department says there were no visible signs of trauma. His...
Increase in juvenile arrests sparks parenting questions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile crime seems to be a crime wave hitting the Memphis community, but who could imagine a 10-year-old being among those caught up in crime? When Memphis police held their special operation with Bartlett last week, they arrested 14 people. Seven of those were juveniles, including a 10-year-old. Jimmy Chambers has worked […]
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
3 dead in separate overnight crashes within one hour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police. The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in […]
