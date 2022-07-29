Early Voting Hours Available Ahead of Tuesday Primary

wtuz.com
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
spectrumnews1.com
What to know for Ohio's August primary election
OHIO — Ohio's primary election begins on Aug. 2 across the state. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Across the state polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. those who are in line by 7:30 will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
wtuz.com
Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary
Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
wtuz.com
Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?
Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
WLWT 5
Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know
HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
Aug. 2 primary races to watch — 2 Cleveland-area Democratic incumbents face off
State Democratic House Reps. Monique Smith and Bride Rose Sweeney will fight to represent the new 16th House District. It includes Westlake, North Olmsted and Bay Village.
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident I appreciate finally get some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet data...
wksu.org
Unprecedented Ohio legislative primary on August 2 will likely go mostly unnoticed
Nearly 1,300 candidates will vie for the chance to represent their parties this fall in a vote that usually happens in March or May, but the redistricting saga that’s dragged on for almost a year scratched that vote. This Tuesday, the primary for just Ohio House and Senate districts...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Two local Republicans seek to represent Ohio’s 65th House District
Republican voters in the August 2 primary election will decide between Randy Law and Representative Mike Loychik to represent the 65th House District.
Is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose adding to election-security doubts? Editorial Board Roundtable
On July 20, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security to talk about Ohio’s (very good) record with elections, describing the state’s efforts to improve election security that he said foiled an attempt a year ago to breach Lake County’s election protections. LaRose often talks about how enhanced election security in Ohio has paid off in exceedingly low numbers of suspected election-fraud cases -- a measly 0.0005% of votes in 2020, or 62 suspected cases, for instance, and these only might have been fraudulent and were referred for further investigation.
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
