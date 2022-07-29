ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Early Voting Hours Available Ahead of Tuesday Primary

By Nick McWilliams
wtuz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtuz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election

(WLIO) - Tomorrow(8/2/22) is Ohio's second primary election in what is an unusual election year. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective party. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks. This is no ordinary election year, but your vote still matters.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What to know for Ohio's August primary election

OHIO — Ohio's primary election begins on Aug. 2 across the state. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Across the state polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. those who are in line by 7:30 will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Three Races in Ohio’s 2nd Primary

Mary Alice Reporting – A special election is being held in Ohio due to redistricting, which happens after a census. The need for an August 2nd primary relates to the drawn-out efforts of redrawing political maps that show a representative’s boundary. Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail...
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Why is Ohio Having Another 2022 Primary?

Mary Alice Reporting – District map delays are the contributing factor to another primary in Ohio with local changes to redrawn districts. Some Ohioans may have confusion over a second primary election being hosted on Tuesday, August 2nd, and Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Director Gail Garbrandt says it is somewhat unprecedented but it can happen.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Tuscarawas, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know

HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Primary Election#The Ohio Senate#Central Committee#The Elections Office
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose adding to election-security doubts? Editorial Board Roundtable

On July 20, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security to talk about Ohio’s (very good) record with elections, describing the state’s efforts to improve election security that he said foiled an attempt a year ago to breach Lake County’s election protections. LaRose often talks about how enhanced election security in Ohio has paid off in exceedingly low numbers of suspected election-fraud cases -- a measly 0.0005% of votes in 2020, or 62 suspected cases, for instance, and these only might have been fraudulent and were referred for further investigation.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Street Sweeping this Week in Dennison

Nick McWilliams reporting – Streets will be cleaned in Dennison during the early parts of this week. Work will be carried out Tuesday, August 2nd, and Wednesday, August 3rd, starting in the downtown area and the north end of the village. Wednesday, crews will move to the south side...
DENNISON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy