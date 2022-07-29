Victim jumps on top of stolen SUV, holds on during high-speed police chase

mynbc15.com
Man in custody after he barricaded himself inside car dealership, police said
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a man who barricaded himself inside a car dealership on the northwest side is in custody. The incident happened at a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410. Police said the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into...
San Antonio police arrest armed man that barricade inside Red McCombs body shop
No persons were injured in the arrest or standoff.
abc7amarillo.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs
KERRVILLE, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to […]
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
KSAT 12
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasonton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
KSAT 12
1 killed in rollover wreck on Highway 281 north of downtown; southbound lanes closed
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 281 north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. Monday on the southbound lanes of the highway, between St. Mary’s and East Josephine streets. Details about what caused...
news4sanantonio.com
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into apartment unit
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an occupied apartment unit. The incident happened at 810 N Frio at around 2:45 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the front end of the vehicle crashed inside the apartment. Police say that witnesses saw the driver run from the scene but didn’t see how the accident happened.
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
