SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 508 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 340 PM CDT MON AUG 1 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT DAVIESS HANCOCK HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION $$

