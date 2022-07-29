Change of plans? George Kliavkoff addresses possibility of UCLA returning to Pac-12

saturdaytradition.com
Here to be lied to!
3d ago
Big ten don’t need them. They haven’t been relevant in football since forever. We have USC, we don’t even want UCLA. Perhaps, what really happened is that the Big ten have reconsidered them.
Roll 'Bama Roll
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Pac-12 football: Ranking the league’s 10 best expansion candidates
Forgive embattled Pac-12 commissioner Greg Kliavkoff if he sounds terse or defensive during media days in his remarks about the long-term viability of his conference. The league is, after all, reeling from the loss of its two Los Angeles-based schools to the Big Ten. The departure of UCLA and USC will soon deprive the conference of its most iconic basketball and football brands, not to mention the talent and national attention that new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has brought with him from OU.
LeBron James’ son Bryce now reportedly listed at surprising height
Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer. Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older. The source...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
What I think I learned about every Big Ten team at Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS — Predictably, the actual 2022 football season felt like a sideshow at the Big Ten’s 2022 Media Days. Too much has happened off the field for anything else to be true. Commissioner Kevin Warren didn’t exactly calm the waters with his aggressive opening address, which basically warned...
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising bluechip wide receiver
Red Mountain High School (Arizona) star Ja'Kobi Lane has been a bonafide prospect for months. But he truly put himself on the map with a wide receiver MVP performance at the Elite 11 camp this summer. Still, it wasn't until a singular moment at Oregon's SNL camp this weekend that he achieved a ...
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
2023 Florida CB Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State
The Buckeyes suffered their first decommitment of the current recruiting cycle on Saturday evening.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Greg McElroy lists 1 B1G team 'on the rise' for 2022
Greg McElroy knows a thing or two about college football, and he has one B1G West program on the rise coming into 2022. Despite the showing in 2021, McElroy picked Scott Frost’s Nebraska program as a team on the rise coming into 2022. McElroy openly admitted that some folks think he is crazy for the pick, but he likes the makeup of the Huskers coming into the season.
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
Recruiting roundup: Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners set to add bluechip recruits; Alabama, Ohio State land major pledges
The month of July ended with plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail - and a few surprises. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M each made headliners with major commitments, while Oregon and Oklahoma - again - seem like the next programs to make a splash. Here's a look at ...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Nick Marsh, 4-star 2024 WR, announces B1G commitment
Nick Marsh has over a year until he’ll be able to sign, but on Sunday he made his verbal commitment. The blue-chip wide receiver has pledged to play for Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Marsh, out of River Rouge (Michigan), shared the news via Twitter. Marsh made his...
Former Big Ten player petitioning NCAA to return to school after declaring for NFL Draft
Former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton’s college football future hangs in the balance in the coming days. Singleton had declared for the NFL Draft prior to Rutgers late add to the Gator Bowl, and he elected to return to the team and play in the bowl game. Well, sadly, he was injured in the game, crushing his 2022 NFL Draft hopes.
Report: Under Armour Agrees to $67 Million Settlement With UCLA
The school filed the lawsuit two years ago after the sporting goods company terminated their contract prematurely.
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
