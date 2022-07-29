68 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Colorado

rockydailynews.com
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 1-Aug. 7, 2022
More than 1,599,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
lamarledger.com
The highest, lowest, deepest, darkest, quietest places in Colorado
No doubt you’ve heard the phrase “Colorado Above All.” That’s because we were the highest state in elevation long before cannabis was legalized. And while we’re not the coldest state, we are the coolest, right?. While pondering our highness and coolness, we thought it would...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
3 arrested after woman found dead near Boulder trailhead
Boulder County Sheriff's deputies were able to trace leads to New Mexico after investigators found a dead woman near a popular trailhead in the county last week.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
rockydailynews.com
Leiffa Wants to Raise Lakewood’s Cannabis Profile
After years of trying to start a cannabis company in California with no luck, Brandon Epley decided to give the Colorado market a shot. Teaming up with his longtime friend Eryc Klein, Epley set out to create a brand focused exclusively on extracts, but instead jumped at the opportunity to purchase a cultivation facility and medical dispensary in Lakewood over five years ago. The duo’s brand, Leiffa, is now much more than a dispensary.
Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US
There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.
GreenBiz
What businesses should know about Colorado’s new ‘forever chemicals’ ban
In May, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the strongest state bill to date restricting the sale of PFAS "forever chemicals" in an array of consumer products and, for the first time, in the fluids used to extract oil and gas products (such as for hydraulic fracturing). The law...
We’re Not Shocked to Learn This Colorado City is a Hipster City
With so many reasons to move to Colorado, we didn't factor in how great of a spot we are for "hipsters." One Colorado city is a Top 10 best places for hipsters in the entire country. Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best Place For Hipsters. What is a hipster? According...
